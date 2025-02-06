The Golden State Warriors finally pulled off the big deal they were hoping to make before the upcoming NBA trade deadline on Wednesday night when they acquired Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat. Now, Golden State will pair Butler up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in hopes that he can help them get back on track in their quest to go on a run to the Finals.

The Dubs certainly have some big personalities in their locker room with Green and Butler now, and while it could end up working out on the court, it could also backfire. Fans were quick to make the same joke that these two would get sick of one another quickly, resulting in the two dropping the gloves and going at each other.

Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler looking to help Warriors get back on track

While fans are poking fun at the potential for chaos that comes with Green and Butler being on the same team, the Warriors are obviously hoping that this duo can help elevate their team alongside Curry. With only a 25-25 record, which is good for just the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference currently, Golden State has their work cut out for them, which is why the addition of Butler has the potential to be a big one for this squad.

Butler has played in just 25 games this year, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on 54% shooting from the floor. With a history of elevating his game as things get more important, the Warriors are going to need their new star to step in and immediately make an impact for them once he sets foot on the court. And after collapsing in their loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, the level of urgency surrounding this team has gone up another notch.