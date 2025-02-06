The Golden State Warriors set the NBA world on fire on Wednesday with a massive trade that brings Jimmy Butler to the West Coast. This is one of the biggest trades of the season, and the Warriors had a game on Wednesday night as well as they took on the struggling Utah Jazz on the road. The Warriors led by 10 points with under three minutes to go and it looked like they were going to get a win, but the Jazz stormed back to earn a 131-128 victory.

Fans all across the country were already talking about the Warriors because of the Jimmy Butler trade, so when they blew a big lead against one of the worst teams in the NBA, it got a lot of attention.

This definitely isn't what the Warriors were hoping for right after their big trade…

“The Warriors experienced a narrow defeat after the trade, losing to the Jazz, who were ranked last in the Western Conference. This should be what the Warriors management wants to see,” one fan said.

Some fans are blaming some bad plays from Steph Curry, and one fan even said that Curry doesn't care anymore.

“It starts with the lazy pass made by Curry, which gave the Jazz momentum,” the fan wrote. “It baffles me that Steph makes those head scratch plays, like you would expect him to do better considering the team is fighting for a playoff spot. I guess he doesn’t care anymore.”

Even if Golden State continues to struggle, there is a chance that they find their way into the postseason if the Sacramento Kings start to trend in the wrong direction.

“i was having fun watching warriors choke 11 pt lead w 3 min left against jazz but its going to suck if warriors are locked into playin no matter what as a result of kings being bums after the trade,” a fan said.

It doesn't sound like too many people are worried about the Warriors becoming a threat now that they have Jimmy Butler.

“The Warriors just lost to the Jazz, I don’t think Jimmy Butler can make this team worse lol,” one fan wrote.

This was a tough one for the Warriors, but it's not like this happened in their first game with Jimmy Butler actually playing. It's unclear when Butler will play his first game with Golden State, but the Warriors better hope that they can put up a better performance than this one.