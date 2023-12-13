Warriors reporter reveals what Draymond Green said after getting ejected.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green once again made headlines for the wrong reasons after he swung and hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the second of their 119-116 loss on Tuesday night. Green was ejected from the game after receiving a flagrant foul penalty 2.

The former Defensive Player of the Year certainly drew the ire of NBA fans, including those from Dub Nation. Though many are raising their pitchforks for Green's actions, he was reportedly in a “calm mood,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed during an appearance on 95.7 The Game.

“He was in a pretty calm mood and was like, ‘Let's do a press conference.,'” said the Warriors beat reporter. “And I think he previewed what his excuse to the league will be which is he was trying to sell a foul.”

Green spoke to reporters after the game and explained why he did what he did. He even apologized to Nurkic for his actions.

“Jusuf Nurkic was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him,” Draymond Green said. “As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn't intend to hit him.”

Whether NBA fans buy that excuse from the Warriors veteran is up to them. But in all seriousness, this is getting out of hand.

Green already received a five-game suspension from the league last month after choking out Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during a scuffle. Some are already expecting the NBA to once again hand down another multi-game sanction for the 33-year-old, including ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who predicted at least a 10-game suspension for the Warriors forward.