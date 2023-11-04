Following the Warriors' controversial win vs Thunder, Draymond Green had high praise for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA In-Season Tournament is going to be an acquired taste for many fans. The group-play format and ostentatious courts are not going to connect with everyone. The idea, though, is to create enough buzz and high-stakes action to draw more eyeballs to an early regular season game. It remains to be seen if the ratings will reflect that, but the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is already on board.

Following a controversial end to an exhilarating contest between the Dubs and Oklahoma City Thunder, the four-time champion gave The Association its flowers for its latest innovation.

“We talk about this in-season tournament and it's a playoff game,” Green said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “It was a fun game to play in. The intensity level was there. It's a job well done to the NBA, adding this type of excitement in November, because there be some dark days in November, but you get games like this, you can appreciate them. It was great.”

With glowing praise like that, commissioner Adam Silver might want to hire Green as the exclusive ambassador for the NBA In-Season Tournament. One can see why a a veteran player would enjoy the added pomp and circumstance brought on by these proceedings. While a midseason trophy is not going to fire up everyone, sometimes a new aesthetic and presentation can be a big mental boost for an athlete.

The OKC crowd thoroughly enjoyed the battle it witnessed Friday night, that is until the end. Steph Curry delivered the Warriors to a 141-139 victory after making a layup as time expired. It was not straightforward, however, as Draymond Green was initially called for basket interference. The officials ultimately ruled that he did not touch the ball, and the call was overturned.

Controversy aside, few can argue with the electric atmosphere at the Paycom Center. Silver hopes to see that same energy all around the country as the In-Season Tournament rages on.