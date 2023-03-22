Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been on a warpath over the past year or so. It seems like he remains hell-bent on either getting underneath the skin of his opponents or, at the very least, annoying the living hell out of them. And it’s looking like his reputation in NBA circles is circling down the drain, much to the laughter of his nemesis, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

In particular, Green couldn’t hold back his euphoria after witnessing Brooks experience the ignominy of a rejected jersey swap on Monday night after Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving passed on the opportunity to repay the Grizzlies wing’s gesture.

“Jackson wants me to talk about Kyrie not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey,” the Warriors forward said before bursting into laughter. “Wow, wow, wow.”

It’s looking like Dillon Brooks’ incessant trash-talking is catching up to him. Not only has he fired some shots towards two pillars of the Warriors dynasty in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, he has also called out Kyrie Irving, in essence telling the Mavs guard that he couldn’t wait to match up with him so he could hound him defensively.

Irving then proceeded to clap back mid-game, sarcastically telling the Grizzlies wing to “keep playing that dumba** defense“. Thus, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the Mavs guard refused to take Brooks’ jersey, even if Irving wouldn’t necessarily reveal the real reason behind his refusal.

Of course, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks have been butting heads for most of the 2022-23 season. The fiery Warriors forward has never been one to back down from a fight, and it seems like he has met his match in terms of stubbornness with the Grizzlies wing.

Nonetheless, as loudmouthed as Brooks has been, it seems like his emergence as an enforcer for the Grizzlies has been born out of necessity, as well as from a place of respect for his peers. After all, it wasn’t too long ago that Brooks declared that he wanted to have a Draymond Green-type role on his team.

The hope now is that the Warriors’ public enemy number one doesn’t carry over his brash attitude on the court with inexcusable actions such as knocking over a cameraman without so much as an apology.