Draymond Green is planning to retire from basketball within the next five years, the Warriors power forward told Stephen A. Smith on the “Know Mercy Podcast” this week.

“It’s become more and more evident to me that fifteen years is the right number,” Green told Smith when asked about how long he plans to play in the NBA.

“I’ve talked so much s*** to so many guys on the basketball court. I can’t be one of the guys lagging around at the end of my career, like, yo, I’m just out here collecting a cheque. I can’t be that guy, because everything that I’ve dished out is going to come right back.”

Green confirmed that he knows for sure that he has “four great years left in [his] body,” but the 32-year-old is not planning on playing anywhere near age 40.

“I don’t want to play basketball until I’m 40,” Green explained. “I really only want to play basketball for another four years after this. I’ve always said my magic number is 15, once I get to 15, that’s it. I’m cool, go and enjoy my life, go onto my next thing, leave it to the young guys to take it from there.”

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound forward has had an incredible NBA career after being drafted in the second round by the Warriors in 2012. He’s a four-time NBA Champion with Golden State, a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time member of the All-NBA Team and a seven-time member of the All-Defensive Team.

Add two Olympic gold medals to that pedigree and you have a potential Hall-of-Famer on your hands. The Michigan State product has been a leader in an emerging NBA trend of versatile frontcourt players capable of playing and defending multiple positions.

Regardless of Draymond Green’s case for the Hall of Fame, he’s been a difference maker throughout his career, and will retire as one of the better defensive players in league history.