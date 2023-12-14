Draymond Green's former college coach, Tom Izzo, responds to the news of Green's indefinite suspension

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely after striking Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic during Tuesday's game. Green was ejected from the game, the third time he's been ejected this year. This is far from the first time Green has gotten into trouble with the NBA, but this time it's resulting in an indefinite suspension.

This latest suspension drew a reaction from his former college coach, Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo. Izzo, who coached Green from 2008-2012, has yet to speak to Green since the incident, but was bummed to learn he was involved in another altercation.

“The worst part is last week I had a 30-minute talk with Draymond,” Izzo said. “But he was great. He’s shooting like 40-something percent from 3, he’s shooting the ball better. DG said he looks great, great shape. Everything was heading in the right direction. I don’t know what happened, I’m gonna find out,” via Michigan State Reporter Madeline Kenney.

“He’s 33 years old. He’s gonna be his own man, but I still have deep love for him and I still care about him and yeah, sometimes I worry … Coach got to change with the times, players got to change with the times. I can’t say I know what happened, I didn’t see it, I just heard about it and disappointed for him.”

It's unclear where the Warriors and Green fully go from here. Obviously Golden State has to put their current energy toward adjusting to Green's absence, but neither party can afford to continue to let these instances hurt both the team and Green. Green will reportedly start counseling soon, but only time will tell what happens after this most recent suspension.