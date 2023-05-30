Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Golden State Warriors are entering a new era after President and GM Bob Myers decided to step down after a fantastic run with the franchise. Now, questions arise as to who takes his spot. He was part of four NBA title teams and won NBA Executive of the Year twice, so these are big shoes to fill.

Moreover, the internet has gone bonkers with Succession memes. Of course, Succession caught all the buzz over the weekend, with the series finale catching people off guard, and now people are even comparing Bob Myers to Tom from Succession.

In Succession, Tom rose to power quickly, and Bob Myers is being compared to Tom after he led the Warriors dynasty to one of the best runs in NBA history.

This Bob Myers news might set a new record for Succession references, jokes and memes lol — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 30, 2023

Bob is being replace by these two pic.twitter.com/JUJVHFHDBk — Gary (@GaryFromTheBay) May 30, 2023

Tom inherited the company and became CEO. Now, the Warriors are searching for Myrs’ replacement, and reports have come out of one Joe Lacob seeking more roles for his son, Kirk, which in turn provided a ton of memes in itself.

Kirk Lacob pitching his vision for Golden State Warriors 2.0 pic.twitter.com/u6psfDwmDb — Every6thDay (@Every6thDay) May 30, 2023

“Lacob is expected to seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk.” https://t.co/ZRXJ0E7vp8 pic.twitter.com/3Z3fArDfal — c H e f 👨‍🍳 (@ChefBetter) May 30, 2023

The Warriors do have some big shoes to fill after Myers stepped down, and it looks as if one of Kirk Lacob or Mike Dunleavy Jr. is expected to take over. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Dunleavy was expected to take over the role once this decision came down: “If Myers does in fact leave Golden State in the offseason, league sources close to the team say vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. would immediately assume the head role in the front office.”

Bob Myers did a lot of things right in Golden State, but the Succession resemblance is right on the money.