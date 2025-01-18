Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are navigating a tumultuous period, where change feels inevitable but acting too quickly could be risky. Patience might serve them well, especially with the possibility of a blockbuster trade on the horizon. The Warriors have had their eyes on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for some time and still retain their top trade assets, which they refused to part with during the offseason in other negotiations.

On The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk joined his colleagues to explore which player would best complement the Warriors' style of play. Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as a prime candidate, especially after his earlier remarks about leaving the Bucks if they failed to secure a championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo going to the Bay?

With Milwaukee's current struggles, their title hopes this season appear dim, potentially opening the door for a trade that could send the Greek Freak to Golden State.

The Golden State Warriors on the other hand, have been actively pursuing options to bring in a co-star for Stephen Curry as he approaches the twilight of his career. Curry remains at an elite All-NBA level, and teaming him with a two-way powerhouse like Giannis Antetokounmpo would turn the Warriors into a formidable contender.

However, facilitating such a trade is complex, as the Warriors must align both salaries and player value to comply with the financial restrictions imposed by the Bucks' position as a second-apron team.

“If you only have so many assets, I’m holding them until a true superstar that is a franchise altering superstar becomes available to take that swing. If you go and give up some of these assets now for a Nikola Vucevic, a Jimmy Butler, which I don’t think there’s interest in Butler. But if they were to do that, you can’t take a swing then if things go bad in Milwaukee with Giannis this Summer,” Youngmisuk remarked.

Antetokounmpo, earning $48,787,676 this season, is delivering impressive averages of 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. His addition would transform the Warriors, providing a dominant interior offensive presence paired with elite All-Defensive capabilities. Giannis' playmaking skills would also enable him to serve as a passing hub, giving Stephen Curry even more opportunities to excel off the ball.

“I think Golden State is uniquely positioned to someone like Giannis because of Steph’s friendship with Giannis, and Giannis having kind of hinted in the past that the Bay might be intriguing to him with the Warriors,” he continued.

The Warriors losing key young pieces

Acquiring Giannis would require the Warriors to potentially part with key pieces, including forward Andrew Wiggins, rising talent Jonathan Kuminga, promising rookie Brandin Podziemski, and recent addition De'Anthony Melton.

When asked about the Warriors' potential activity during the height of the trade window, Stephen Curry stated, “Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future.” His remarks underscored dissatisfaction with the franchise's seemingly frantic attempts to acquire assets at the cost of sacrificing key pieces.

“I think that’s what he means, I think that’s what he, Steve Kerr, and Draymond Green mean, that you don’t go ahead and give the farm up for someone that is not quite on that superstar level that is going to make you guys immediately contend for a championship or championships down the road,” Youngmisuk continued.

Giannis remains under contract with the Bucks through the 2026-27 season, though a player option for the following year could pressure Milwaukee to trade him if he requests an exit. By then, Giannis would be 33, while Stephen Curry would be nearing 39 and Draymond Green approaching 37. That sounds more like aging stars, not championship contenders.

Stephen Curry remains committed to achieving success with the Warriors, but he is unwilling to sacrifice the team's future for short-term rewards. Though his time with the franchise may be finite, his loyalty to the organization drives him to prioritize decisions that benefit the team in the long run—even if it requires exercising patience.