The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit on Tuesday is memorable for sure, though Klay Thompson might remember it for a different thing thanks to US President Joe Biden.

When talking about the Warriors, Biden mentioned how the team reimagined the roster around their Big 3. After he acknowledged Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the driving force behind their success, he paused and admitted to forget who the other guy is. He even looked at the team behind him to ask.

Joe Biden forgetting Klay Thompson's name is an all-time NBA x White House moment 😭pic.twitter.com/KZxmv0TNG7 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 18, 2023

To be fair unlike Barack Obama, Joe Biden isn’t really a big basketball guy who is familiar with the players and follows the NBA regularly. He might have watched some games here and there, but not to the point that he’ll remember even the stars. His Klay Thompson blunder is certainly proof of that.

It’s definitely shocking that he remembered Draymond Green over Klay, though, especially since it’s hard to mention Stephen Curry without his fellow Splash Bro. If you remember Curry, it’s nearly impossible to forget about Thompson.

The hilarious blooper aside, the Warriors’ White House visit did give fans a lot to talk about on Tuesday. Curry himself thanked Biden during the visit and gave credit to his administration for doing their best in bringing Brittney Griner back home.

Then there’s Green, who not only doubled down on his belief the Warriors can repeat but also amusingly answered what his role would be if Curry becomes president.

Overall, it’s definitely a fun day for the Warriors as they get to celebrate their 2021-22 championship for one last time.