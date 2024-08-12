When Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, no team in the league could stop them when they were healthy. Once Durant left, things became normal in the league, but nobody will forget those three years and what they were able to accomplish, including their mothers. Wanda Durant and Sonya Curry have always been seen supporting their sons at games, and they know the success they had when both of their sons were on the same team.

Wanda was on the show “Raising Fame” and sat down with Sonya where they talked about the Warriors run, she went as far as saying that they would've won a ton of rings if the two were still together.

“We would've had 20 rings by now and it was about 10 years ago. That's how cold they were,” Wanda said on the show.

Later on in the show, Wanda sat down with Kevin, and she shared a heartfelt moment with her son and how their relationship has grown throughout life.

“You stand always and I'm so proud of that and so proud of who you are as a man,” Wanda said. “And I'm so proud of how good you take care of your mama.”

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry always win big on the same team

Whenever Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are on the same team, the only thing they do is win. When Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the two won back-to-back championships together, and Durant won both Finals MVPs. At the time, both players were arguably top 5 in the NBA, and a lot of sacrifices had to go into them working well on the court, but it all worked out. The third and final year they were together, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, but Durant was injured throughout the postseason and ultimately tore his Achilles.

Durant and Curry teamed up once again on Team USA for the Paris Olympics, and they both had big moments throughout the tournament to win a gold medal. Curry had two spectacular games to close out the Olympics and help Team USA, which included several three-pointers at the end of the gold medal game to secure the victory. Durant has been a part of those hot streaks, but he thinks that was the best he's seen.

“I've seen so many [heat checks] from him now,” Durant said after the game. “But that was — on this stage, his first Olympics, the world watching, especially after what he did last game [against Serbia], to follow it up again, that's probably the greatest.”

Durant and Curry most likely won't return to the Olympics in 2028, and probably won't play on the same NBA team again, but everyone knows when they get together a win should be expected, including their mothers.