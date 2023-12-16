Kevin Garnett may be onto something with his opinion regarding Draymond Green and the Warriors' dynamic.

The Golden State Warriors may be watching their longstanding dynasty crumble with every questionable act Draymond Green pulls on the hardwood. Green, in addition to being the team's heart and soul, is also the team's playmaking and defensive fulcrum, and amid his indefinite suspension due to his wild swing towards Jusuf Nurkic, the Warriors are now in a tough spot moving forward in the stacked Western Conference.

Nevertheless, some pundits believe that the Warriors organization may be to blame for letting Green's shenanigans reach this point. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, in particular, thinks that the Dubs brass is afraid of sitting down with Green and having a real conversation with him about reeling in his emotions.

“I actually think the organization is afraid to go talk to him and be real,” Garnett said on the latest episode of the Ticket and The Truth podcast on SHOWTIME Basketball. “But bro, ain't no motherf**ker in no billion dollar corp acting a fool if one of us ain't gonna step up to say something. They afraid of this man. Or it's a level of respect to where they like, ‘Oh, we really don't want to f**k with that.'”

Can the Draymond situation be resolved in Golden State?@KevinGarnett5KG, @paulpierce34, and special guest @aa000G9 debate on the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth.

Draymond Green's emotions are a double-edged sword. On one hand, him wearing his heart on his sleeve has helped the Warriors win four championships since 2015, as it's his tenacity on the court that the Dubs feed off of in times of adversity. Having someone like Green to go to war with, so to speak, is nearly a must for any team with championship aspirations.

Thus, it might be understandable if the Warriors haven't exactly talked to Green about toning down his emotions. After all, allowing Green to be himself has resulted in more good than bad for the Dubs. But now that the consequences are coming in thick and fast for both Green and the Warriors, it truly might be high time for them to heed Kevin Garnett's advice and be unafraid in dousing the fiery forward with some cold water.

With the Warriors losing ground in the Western Conference standings, it's paramount for them to get this Draymond Green situation sorted out as soon as possible.