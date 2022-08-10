Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry was among the thousands in attendance at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers kick off a short two-game set against the visiting Minnesota Twins. He also got to witness the real brother of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson get a big hit in the eighth inning.

Stephen Curry can forward a clip of that play to Klay Thompson, as he also got it all on record.

Klay Thompson's brother, Trayce, came up to bat for the Dodgers while Steph Curry filmed and cheered from the stands pic.twitter.com/Ph7SogZVkf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2022

Stephen Curry was just about to leave his seat when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dusted Trayce Thompson from the bench and asked him to pinch hit in the bottom of the eighth frame. Just like his brother, Trayce answered the call and went off with a double, which he would later parlay into a run, thanks to teammate Trea Turner’s own double. There’s Game 6 Klay and then there’s 8th Inning Trayce.

Trayce entered the game batting .248 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in the 2022 MLB regular season. He’s been hot of late, though, having recorded a hit in four of his last five games.

The Dodgers would ultimately win the game, 10-3, to improve to 76-33. That victory also extended Los Angeles’ win streak to nine games, while maintaining a fat 16-game lead atop the National League West division.

Meanwhile, the MLB team closer to the hearts of Golden State Warriors fans, the San Francisco Giants, did not have the kind of story Tuesday night, as they got smashed by a walk-off home run by Manny Machado in a 7-4 road loss to the San Diego Padres.