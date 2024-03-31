Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one proud godbrother to Cameron Brink. That much is clear even after Brink and the Stanford women's basketball failed to make it past the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
Curry, who has always been supportive of the youngster, took it to Instagram to share how proud he is of Brink for what she has accomplished throughout her collegiate career. While it didn't end the way she wanted it to–that's with another NCAA Tournament national championship title–there's no denying that the 22-year-old forward has had one hell of a career.
The Warriors forward made sure to remind his godsister that she has left an incredible legacy on women's basketball that will forever be remembered. Sure enough, no one can ever take that away from her.
“You left your mark!! Job well done Cam,” Curry wrote while sharing Brink's “Thank you” message to Stanford and college basketball on Instagram.
Stephen Curry to Cameron Brink, who ends her collegiate career with Stanford in the Sweet 16: "You left your mark!! Job well done Cam 🙌🏽" pic.twitter.com/sRr4RaAFtX
— Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 31, 2024
It's certainly sad to see Brink and the Stanford women's basketball team take an early exit in the NCAA Tournament. But as Stephen Curry said, Brink can hold her head high with everything she's done for the team.
Despite the loss, Brink ends her collegiate career as an NCAA Champion (2021), first-team All-American and two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year. She has also been the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year three times from 2002 to 2004, which speaks volumes of the massive impact she has had on the team.
Cameron Brink's beautiful message for Stanford women's basketball
Stanford lost to NC State in the Sweet 16, with Cameron Brink fouling out early in the fourth quarter. The Cardinal led by 10 at the half, but the Wolfpack battled back in the second half to pull off the 77-67 upset.
Brink's foul troubles and eventual fouling out proved to be the biggest turning point of the contest, as they were just never the same without the defensive-minded forward. Brink had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks prior to her exit.
Even with the heartbreaking defeat, however, it didn't prevent Brink from showing her appreciation to the team and their basketball journey this season and in years past. She also noted that she's just happy that she's able to play her final collegiate game in front of her family and friends. Stanford played NC State in Oregon, where Brink played high school.
“It's amazing. If I have to lose anywhere, in front of family and friends is the way I'd want to do it. Playing in front of them my last college game ever really meant a lot to me. I think I'm really at peace with my career and how it went. We just came up short today. I just feel really lucky. I'm sitting here feeling really lucky and really blessed,” Brink said.
Brink also didn't forget to shower her coach, Tara VanDervee, with love as she bids her goodbye to the program.
“ I mean, gosh, I feel like these four years, they say it goes by fast, and you don't believe them, and then it really does. I mean, I still…feel like a freshman. I feel like I'm still a kid. I'm a kid at heart. I mean, Tara, I'm sure, is kicking me under the table saying that I am. But, I'm really going to miss being coached by you, even though I know you're going to be in my corner the rest of my life. Tara's the best, and she's the best for a reason, because I don't think anyone works harder. I've had an absolutely amazing coaching staff