As Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was frustrated after the team lost to the Miami Heat, 114-98, add star Stephen Curry to the list as the team's struggles were on full display on Tuesday night. While Curry has expressed the failure of the Warriors in the past, his feelings were amplified after the defeat against the Heat who have been missing their main star in Jimmy Butler.

It was an impressive game for Curry as he finished with 31 points on shooting 11 for 22 from the field, including eight of 18 from deep, to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Curry was blunt during his post-game press conference as he said he is “pissed off” and that the team is “searching” for answers to their woes according to Sports Illustrated.

“Just pissed off,” Curry said. “You're trying to figure it out. Everybody in the locker room is kind of searching a little bit. Trying to understand what's going wrong. Why we can't get off to better starts. Moments in the game where you're clawing back and you can't get consecutive stops. Bad possessions on offense that affect our confidence and body language and the vibe.”

While the Warriors believe they can win a championship, the results on the floor right now are hard to back up such declarations as they have lost two straight and are 4-6 in their last game contests. Curry was asked if there is more himself and fellow veteran Draymond Green can do to command from their team but would downplay that notion and say it's a “collective” effort according to Ohm Youngmisuk.

Warriors' Stephen Curry looks visibly frustrated at woes

Curry looked visibly “exasperated” according to Anthony Slater as seen in a video as explained that Golden State's efforts were futile against a Heat team that was coming off a double overtime heartbreaker to the Sacramento Kings the night before. Adding on the drama with Butler which the Warriors have been connected to, the Warriors still showed they are in a slump as Curry speaks on his frustration.

“Steph Curry was asked about going through team slumps in past and now again,” Youngmisuk wrote. “‘I hate losing no matter the situation… it’s frustrating' he said, noting how once you’ve experienced winning, it just makes losing that much more frustrating because you know what it takes to get there.”

One who has seen the agitation from Curry has been Kerr who has cited his competitiveness and dedication to see the team improve via The Athletic.

“I can see it,” Kerr said. “I can see it with Steph. He’s continued to be brilliant night after night but at his core, he’s a winner, he’s a champion, he wants to compete at the highest level. We just saw it a few months ago in Paris. The best of the best. He takes over the fourth quarter when everything’s on the line. That’s who he is, that’s what he lives for. So he is really struggling with the emotion of (the team) not being competitive right now. He probably hasn’t had to deal with this since his, I don’t know, his first couple years in the league. He’s definitely struggling with it.”

The Warriors next face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night as they are currently 18-18.