Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he knows very well how to recognize and acknowledge those before him. That's exactly what he did in a recent interview when asked who he thinks is the GOAT shooter if he's out of the equation.

Curry quickly named Ray Allen as the one who is as deserving as him for the honor, noting that the Boston Celtics legend and iconic marksman has achieved so much in his career.

“I'd say Ray Allen. I think his form, his dedication to his craft, hit big shots in his career,” Curry told Willie Geist on Today.

Stephen Curry is definitely right with his answer. Although there is no wrong response since it's his opinion and he's entitled to it, choosing anyone over Ray Allen would certainly come with a lot of questions.

Before Curry cemented himself as the greatest shooter of all time, it was Allen who held the title. Jesus Shuttlesworth is currently second on the all-time 3-pointers list with 2973 made in his career, holding the no. 1 record before the Warriors sharpshooter broke it in 2021.

As Curry said, Allen not only has the numbers to back up his case for GOAT shooter, but he also has the accolades. Allen is a two-time NBA champion, a 3-Point contest titlist and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. And how can anyone forget his epic shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals that allowed the Miami Heat to force overtime, take the win and emerge victorious in the Game 7 that followed?

Allen has done it all in his career and certainly deserves the recognition he's getting.