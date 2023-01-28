Stephen Curry was back to his dominant pre-injury form at Chase Center on Friday night, tormenting the Toronto Raptors inside and out en route to 35 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 129-117 victory.

After the game, Steve Kerr confirmed what was obvious to anyone watching inside Chase Center, home on the couch or anywhere else.

“He looked like he had his pop back, getting by people and getting into the paint and then moving it on from there,” he said of Curry.” He had 11 assists, but he had a lot of plays too where he just pulled the defense in and then kicked the ball to someone else, and then we were able to find open looks from there. Steph is always the key for us. When he’s playing like that, it makes the game a lot easier for everyone.”

Case in point: The Warriors’ season-high 40 assists, most of which came from the Raptors’ lifted, top-locking defense designed to prohibit three-point attempts; two Toronto defenders running with Curry in off-ball screening action; or Nick Nurse simply throwing up his hands and running a double-team Steph’s way.

Directly related was Golden State’s 62 points in the paint, its second-most this season. Curry shot 9-of-12 from the painted area all by himself, shaking free for easy backdoor layups and blowing by primary defenders for impressive, swooping finishes.

In his eighth game since returning from the left shoulder injury that cost him nearly a month of play, Curry finally seemed back to full-strength physically—with the comforts of home to thank for it.

“I didn’t think he was as sharp as he usually is on that trip,” Kerr said of the reigning Finals MVP. “I think just getting home, being home all week, getting some rest, sleeping in his own bed, all that, I think was helpful. He looked really fast out there and under control, and made good decisions too.

“When Steph plays like that, the whole game opens up. The whole floor opens up. He was brilliant.”