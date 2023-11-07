Don't expect Stephen Curry to pull a rabbit out of his hat even if the Warriors franchise is hosting the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

It has been a while since the home of the Golden State Warriors franchise has hosted the NBA All-Star Weekend. The last time it happened was back in 2000, when The Arena in Oakland, more commonly known as Oracle Arena or Roaracle, hosted the All-Star festivities. But much to Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors fanbase's delight, the All-Star weekend will be heading west yet again in 2025, and for the first time ever, the festivities will be held in Chase Center.

This will also be the first NBA All-Star Weekend that will be held in the city of San Francisco, California, a landmark moment for the fast-growing metropolitan area. Nevertheless, even if this will be a special occasion for the Warriors franchise, do not expect Curry to pull a rabbit out of his hat and pull off some never-before-seen athletic feats should he manage to make the All-Star team next season.

“For [the All-Star Weekend and Slam Dunk Contest] to be back, now on the other side of the bridge in Chase Center, should be amazing. I won't be out there dunking, but I know somebody will. They'll be putting on a show,” Curry told Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports' Dubs Talk.

"I won't be out there dunking, but I know somebody will." 😂 Steph reacts to the All-Star Game returning to the Bay ⭐ Catch the full interview in an upcoming Dubs Talk: https://t.co/CfDcAK994n pic.twitter.com/iPfurOxY1Q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2023

Nevertheless, Stephen Curry revealed that he could be a participant in the 2025 Three-Point Contest to try and win the third three-point crown of his career.

“Might see me behind from three-point racks, that'd be fun too,” Curry added.

What makes the return of the NBA All-Star Weekend to the Bay Area so special is that it marks the 23-year anniversary of when Vince Carter dropped the jaws of everybody in the world with his epic display in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Even Stephen Curry, who was just 11 years old back then, remembers that epic display like it was yesterday.

“He was my dad's teammate at the time. So I remember [Vince] and Tracy McGrady […] just the excitement around them participating there in the week. Obviously, Vinsanity was riding into its peak. So I remember that vividly, just the sights and sounds of that Dunk Contest,” Curry said.

There should be plenty of excitement come February 2025; but for now, the NBA All-Star Weekend is heading back to Indianapolis, Indiana first for this season's edition of the festivities.