Stephen Curry could have been a bit happier, though...

Stephen Curry is quite delighted to deliver the Golden State Warriors to victory on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. The sharpshooter, however, couldn't help but make some self-deprecating comments in the aftermath of the showdown.

The Warriors escaped with a 113-112 victory over the Suns, courtesy of a Curry 3-point game-winner. With 3.3 seconds left and Phoenix ahead 112-110, Curry received the inbound pass and proceeded to pull the trigger quickly despite the tough defense on him. Even Kevin Durant himself could only smile in disbelief after seeing what Curry just did.

There were still 0.7 seconds left on the clock for the Suns to respond with a clutch bucket of their own, but a key defensive stop from Draymond Green sealed the deal.

STEPH CURRY FOR THE LEAD 😱pic.twitter.com/f96uQlTDlu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

As he was heading to the locker room, Curry shared his thoughts on his epic clutch performance. The ever-humble sharpshooter pointed out his previous misses, noting that it's “about time I made a shot that actually gave us a win!”

“It’s about time I made a shot that actually gave us a win!” Steph Curry after his game-winner vs. the Suns 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/mCzphKVwHY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

For what it's worth, Stephen Curry has been clutch for the Warriors plenty of times already. Nonetheless, it's understandable where he is coming from, especially since being a clutch performer isn't really part of his reputation.

Still, it's definitely awesome to see Curry step up big time for the Warriors as they continue their winning streak. Curry finished with a team-high 30 points on top of nine rebounds, six assists and one steal. He was 9-of-16 from deep, extending his hot shooting streak that started in their recent showdown against the Indiana Pacers.

While Curry is staying grounded after his epic performance, he definitely has every right to brag and celebrate.