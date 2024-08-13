Retired NBA star guard Muggsy Bogues is reminding Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry about their past. Bogues is sharing an old photograph of Curry as a young man guarding Bogues on the basketball court. Bogues was wearing a Toronto Raptors warm-up outfit.

“Nothing to see here just me posting up the greatest shooter to ever walk this Earth,” Bogues said on X, formerly Twitter.

It wasn't clear where the image is from, but Curry is wearing a shirt in the photograph advertising a basketball camp. Bogues finished his career in Toronto, playing for the Raptors from 1999-2001. It's likely the photo is from that time period.

Bogues played in the NBA from 1987-2001. Like Curry, he also played for the Warriors. The guard made history for being one of the shortest players to ever succeed in American basketball. He stood at 5-foot-3, and scored more than 6,000 points in the league. Bogues also played for the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Bullets, now the Wizards.

Stephen Curry led Team USA at the Olympics

Bogues' comments come soon after Curry led Team USA to the gold medal in the Paris Olympics. Curry made a flurry of three-pointers to help Team USA storm back in a semi-final game against Serbia. The Warriors guard scored 36 points in that contest. The team needed each one of them en route to a comeback 95-91 win.

Curry's hot hand continued in the gold medal game against France. The veteran Warriors guard once again lit the world on fire with 24 points. His hot-shooting led Team USA to the gold, defeating France 98-87. He went 8-for-13 from the perimeter in that final matchup.

The Warriors star is preparing to enter his 16th season with the club. Curry is certainly going to be remembered as one of the best shooters all-time when he decides to retire from the game. Warriors fans hope that doesn't happen anytime soon.