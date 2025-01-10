There are moments in sports that some people won't forget, and they will either be good or bad. Stephen Curry has had some moments that people have cheered for, while others have scared some as well. Years ago, Curry sprained his MCL after guarding Trevor Ariza, and the picture looks like he's doing a split. Bleacher Report decided to bring the picture back but compare it to a play during the Penn State and Notre Dame game, where Jaden Greathouse got crossed and fell after trying to defend a receiver.

Bleacher Report put the two pictures side by side, and funny enough, Curry went into their comments and asked one question.

“Need clicks that bad huh,” Curry commented.

It's not certain if Curry was joking or serious about the comment, but he did have to miss time for that injury. At that time, it probably wasn't funny for him.

Stephen Curry trying to get Warriors back on track

Even though Stephen Curry may have been joking about the picture that Bleacher Report posted, he was serious about the Warriors' woes. They've been up and down after having a great start to the season, and they recently took a tough loss to the Miami Heat who are without their superstar, Jimmy Butler.

After the game, Curry spoke about the loss and what the team needs to do to get back on track.

“Just pissed off,” Curry said. “You're trying to figure it out. Everybody in the locker room is kind of searching a little bit. Trying to understand what's going wrong. Why we can't get off to better starts. Moments in the game where you're clawing back and you can't get consecutive stops. Bad possessions on offense that affect our confidence and body language and the vibe.”

The Warriors did come back with some better energy and won their next game against the Detroit Pistons, but they're going to need to keep that mindset if they want to rise up in the standings. They're currently dealing with an injury to Jonathan Kuminga, and there's a chance that he can be out for a long period of time. The Warriors are also still trying to improve their team, and it's possible they'll make another trade after acquiring Dennis Schroder. Jimmy Butler was on their list, but it's not certain if they're still interested in him since he's made it known that he prefers the Phoenix Suns.