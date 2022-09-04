Last season, Patrick McCaw managed to play in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback.

McCaw is currently part of the Team USA contingent that’s competing in Brazil for the FIBA AmeriCup championship. There are no superstars on the squad, so McCaw believed that this is an opportunity for him to remind the league of what he’s still capable of. (via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press):

“I’ve been off the radar,” McCaw said. “I think this is a huge step because people are going to be able to watch these games and see where I’m at now. That’ll help, for sure. It was injuries that set me back. It wasn’t anything else in the way, or life, or me changing the type of person I am. It was injuries. And it was tough dealing with them. But this trip to Brazil, I definitely think it’ll open up some doors again.”

McCaw started his career playing alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State. He won back-to-back titles with the Warriors in his first two years in the league. He then joined the Raptors in the middle of the 2018-19 season (after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers), and it was in Toronto where he would win his third championship ring. Needless to say, this man has a wealth of championship experience under his belt.

Right now, however, the 26-year-old remains focused on the task at hand:

“I think it’s more about representing the USA for me right now,” McCaw said. “I want to make it back to the NBA. I know that’s a process. And I know one day, whenever, next week, next month, next year, when it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. But right now, I’m just focusing on this USA, wearing these three letters, giving my all to this team and representing the United States of America.”

Patrick McCaw holds career averages of 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.