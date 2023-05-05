David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

After giving up homecourt advantage and falling behind 0-1 in their second round series of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors nabbed a must-win in Game 2 against the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game wasn’t even close after halftime with the Warriors pushing their lead to 30+ points. They displayed their championship mettle and determination in impressive fashion. Stephen Curry was brilliant, reading the defense and making the right play possession after possession. After the game, Curry reacted to the win and what’s to come as the series now shifts to the Lakers homecourt.

“Back in the series, all we can do is win one now we got to go take it on the road like they always say. Looking forward to it, let’s go,” Curry.

Stephen Curry finished Game 2 with 24 points, four rebounds and 12 assists. He shot 7-12 from the field, 3-5 from three-point range and 3-3 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors haven’t exactly been road warriors, pun intended, during the course of this season. They did manage to grab two key road wins though so far in these NBA playoffs with Game 5 and Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings. They should feel good about their chances considering the Kings have a much more hostile and raucous home arena than the Lakers do.

Curry will have to do his part as well opposite LeBron James. Throughout the playoffs, Curry has been averaging a playoff career-high 32.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists with shooting splits of 48 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from the three-point line and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.