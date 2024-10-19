The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to embark on a season unlike any other since the arrival of Stephen Curry. And if the preseason is anything to glean from, it could be a season to remember like no other, which seemingly has Warriors coach Steve Kerr and even former general manager Bob Myers in good moods.

Although Myers is no longer with the team — he served as the Warriors' GM from 2012 to 2023 — he drafted Curry's running mate Draymond Green and otherwise had a massive hand in building four NBA Championship-winning Golden State teams. But Kerr joked with his old friend that the team is better off without Myers, who is now a commentator for ESPN.

“I feel like you didn't coach this well while I was here,” Myers said to Kerr during an interview at last night's Warriors preseason game.

“I feel like we have more talent now that Mike Dunleavy is the GM,” Kerr quipped back.

Warriors entering 2024 season with some new faces, without some old ones

Whether Warriors fans agree with Kerr's tongue-in-cheek assessment of the shift from Myers to Dunleavy in the front office, Golden State certainly has some different talent from when Myers left the team a year ago.

The biggest change happened this past offseason when Klay Thompson, who the Warriors drafted in 2011, left the team after 13 seasons to join the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson accounted for half of the ‘Splash Brothers' duo with Curry; the pair of sharpshooters combined for 6,000 made regular-season three-pointers in their more than a decade-long stint playing alongside each other.

To replace Thompson, as well as the departing Chris Paul and Dario Saric, the Warriors added several role players who they hope will be able to get them back to the playoffs. The additions include the likes of Buddy Hield, one of the best perimeter shooters in the league, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson.

While the offseason moves largely went under the radar at the time, overshadowed by Thompson's exit, the new trio is garnering some hope among Warriors fans now after helping Golden State achieve a perfect preseason.

The Warriors won each of their six exhibition games over the past few weeks, leading some to believe that this team, which has the 14th-best odds of winning the NBA title this season, could make more noise than expected.

Before a championship can happen, though, Golden State will have to make it back to the playoffs, which is anything but a certainty in the brutal Western Conference. Despite winning 46 games last year, the Warriors finished at the rear in the Pacific Division and earned the final spot in the Play-In, where they lost to the Sacramento Kings.

The West is expected to be just as good, if not better, this season. Warriors fans are hoping to say the same about their own team.