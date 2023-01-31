The Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly a team used to losing on a long-term basis. Stephen Curry and company put an end to a cold spell that’s lasted the entire season thus far.

Their win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday coupled with their gritty road win without Steph Curry against the Cleveland Cavaliers a few games back marks the first time this season they’ve won back-to-back games away from the friendly confines of Chase Center. It took 25 games to do it.

Warriors win! First time all season they’ve won consecutive road games. They’ve now won 3 games in a row and boast a 26-24 overall record. It definitely feels like they’re turning the corner 🙌 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 31, 2023

Draymond Green summed up how the Warriors felt about that rather pedestrian accomplishment this late in the season with just one word, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater:

“Damn,” Draymond Green said, cringing at the negative connotation of a positive stat.

The Warriors have won four of their last six road games. It’s hardly anything to write home about, but it’s allowed them to ditch the undesirable title of being the NBA’s worst road team. They were a ghastly 3-16 prior to their latest run of wins.

Amidst the modest success, Curry was vocal about not wanting to rest on the team’s laurels.

“Can’t really obsess over the swings,” Stephen Curry said. “Because you’re one or two losses away from being 10th with how the standings are right now.”

Home and road wins count the same in the standings, which depicts what’s sure to be a hotly contested race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference once the season nears its final few weeks. The Warriors just need to figure out getting those wins in any way, shape, or form.