In Warzone Mobile, you'll want to level up your guns and earn XP as fast as possible to get access to unique weapon upgrades and attachments. However, not everyone knows the fastest methods to do so. Therefore, we decided to list all possible ways to earn XP, level up your guns, and climb up the ranks in Warzone Mobile. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
How Do You Level Up Your Guns Fast In Warzone Mobile?
The latest update is live across platforms and regions! 🌎
The New Season of Call of Duty #WarzoneMobile is here:
💪 New maps and modes
🔫 Shared and mobile-original weapons
🗓️ More ways to earn with weekly Events
Update your game and drop in! 📲 pic.twitter.com/EyGt58cyTM
— Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) April 5, 2024
To earn XP and level up your guns fast in Warzone Mobile, we found the following strategies work best:
- Using Weapon Double XP Tokens
- Playing During Double XP Events
- Play Multiplayer
- *Cross-Platform Syncronization
Generally, the best way to earn XP and level up your guns fast in Warzone Mobile is through using Double XP Tokens for your weapons. The nice thing about these tokens is that they double the XP gain for all weapons. Therefore, you can technically level up a powerful primary and secondary weapon of your choosing to kill two birds with one stone.
To earn Double XP tokens, players can either receive them via the Battle Pass or Daily Login rewards. They aren't easy to come by, so take caution before using them. Make sure you're prepped for a session that lasts most, or all of the token.
However, if you don't own any Double XP Tokens, keep an eye out for Double XP events. These events should happen regularly throughout the lifespan of Warzone Mobile. Nevertheless, these events only take place for a limited time. Therefore, keep an eye out for them and be sure to take advantage of those opportunities.
Lastly, we recommend playing Multiplayer over Battle Royale. While you can accept contracts and earn XP in several ways in BR, it sometimes takes awhile to find other players. Furthermore, you may never find another player before you're own life is taken. Therefore, Multiplayer works best to earn XP as the maps are much smaller, matches progress faster, and you can complete multiple matches in one session.
Another thing worth noting is that Warzone Mobile supports Cross-Platform progression. Therefore, synchronizing your account will allow you to transfer your data to multiple platforms. This means that wherever or whenever you play Warzone Mobile, you'll always earn progress towards one account.
Overall, that wraps up our guide on how to earn XP and level up your guns fast in Warzone Mobile. We hope this guide helped you discover the fastest routes for leveling up your arsenal and spreading rampage on the battlefield. However, if you find yourself dying early and often in the action, your teammates might just be able to revive you.
