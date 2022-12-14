By Dante Turo · 2 min read

Since the beginning of NXT, we’ve seen countless crossovers with the main roster. Whether it’s to start a storyline or to help boost ratings, it’s not uncharacteristic when we see a main roster superstar on NXT television.

A few times, though, we’ve seen those superstars stick around for more than one appearance. Earlier in the year, when we were blessed with NXT 2.0, we saw Dolph Ziggler debut and win the NXT Championship. Even though he lost it back to Bron Breakker a month later, the mixed decision caused a lot of debate among fans. What was the point of having Ziggler win and lose the belt a month later? Well, it gave Bron Breakker a meaningful feud with a well-known wrestler. Breakker also won the belt back on an episode of Raw, allowing him to showcase himself in front of an audience who may not have known who he was at the time.

Fast forward to the end of 2022, and The New Day are now the NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to become Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. This was shocking to some, but going off NXT’s history, this decision shouldn’t have been that surprising.

I may be a victim of not watching NXT consistently, but the tag team division seemed pretty stagnant. Pretty Deadly had been champions since September after winning the titles back from the Creed Brothers at In Your House. The tag team division needed something fresh, and no team is better at freshening things up than The New Day.

The New Day are the perfect team to put over a tag team and an entire division. They can make any team relevant by simply being in a feud with them. Not only that, but they have the star power to elevate any championship. The NXT Tag Team Championships haven’t felt this important since the Undisputed Era days.

Does it suck that Pretty Deadly had to eat the pin and lose their championships? Yes, but this move also makes them feel more important than ever. Pretty Deadly is involved in one of the top stories in NXT and will have more eyes on them moving forward. The New Day can also help Pretty Deadly with their ring work and character development throughout this feud.

I don’t expect The New Day to be NXT Tag Team champions for too long. This was an intelligent way to boost ratings, elevate their tag team titles, and eventually make Pretty Deadly look like the more dominant team. It’s a small bump in the road for Pretty Deadly, but this move will only help them in the long run.