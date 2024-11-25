On November 25, 2024, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs moved to 10-1 against the Carolina Panthers, but was Taylor Swift there?

Swifties will be disappointed with the answer to that question. While she has attended five of the team's games this year to root for her boyfriend, no, she was not at their latest game, according to US Weekly.

Instead, Swift was probably in Canada, where her Eras Tour is currently residing. She just wrapped the sixth and final show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but she has not been to any of the Chiefs' away games this year.

However, Swift has made it to all five home games that the Chiefs have played, starting with the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

She is in the home stretch of the tour, with just three shows remaining from December 6-8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Once the tour concludes, expect Swift to be at more games to cheer on Kelce.

The Chiefs' win over the Panthers moves their record to 10-1. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his best game of the year, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. Kelce had 62 yards receiving, the second-best on the team behind fellow tight end Noah Gray, who had 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor Swift and the “Guy on the Chiefs” Travis Kelce's relationship

Swift and Kelce have been dating since September 2023 and have become one of the most popular celebrity couples. It started when Kelce called out the “Cruel Summer” singer on his New Heights podcast. He revealed that he saw her Eras Tour and attempted to meet her after the show.

Unfortunately, Swift did not greet her VIP guests following the show. Kelce's public call-out worked, though, as Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season.

From there, their relationship quickly blossomed. Swift attended 13 (her favorite number) of Kelce's games throughout the season, including their Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Her support of Kelce and the Chiefs has continued into the 2024 NFL season, as she has made it to five home games. Perhaps once the tour concludes, Swift will attend a road game for the first time this year.

But first, the Eras Tour has to end. After 149 shows, the tour will conclude on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It has been her biggest venture to date, playing stadiums all across the world.

Each Eras Tour show is a celebration of Swift's discography. Every night, she plays songs from all of her albums in the jam-packed 45-song setlist. The show lasts over three hours and is her most ambitious touring venture to date.

Additionally, she plays a couple of deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set. Swift will usually play mashups of some of her lesser-known songs during this segment of the show.