Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to an end and the pop star had to fight back tears as she performed during her last Toronto show over the weekend.

When Swift addressed the crowd during her Toronto show at Rogers Centre Saturday, Nov. 23, fan video captured the singer choking up while thanking her fans for coming out to support her.

“Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my …,” Swift said to the crowd.

“This tour … I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was … uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so …” Swift paused briefly while seemingly tearing up.

“It’s not even the last show!” Swift laughed adding, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget.”

Swift began her Eras Tour in March 2023 with the last show taking place on Dec. 8 in Vancouver. For the second leg of her tour which began last November 2023, she only had three U.S. dates in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis. The Eras Tour in totality had 152 shows which ushered in opening acts such as Paramore, Gayle, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Owenn, and Sabrina Carpenter. The tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all time as it was the first to earn $1 billion in revenue.

Taylor Swift's “Sober Rule” While Touring

An Eras Tour headliner revealed that Swift likes to abstain from alcohol in preparation for her rigorous sets.

“She said she was doing this tour sober, and it made everything make sense,” Beabadoobee who opened up for Swift told Cosmopolitan. “She’s a beast, dude – three-hour long shows every night, choreo. All this crazy (expletive). No sipping on alcohol!”

This is seemingly only her lifestyle when she is out touring. The “Lover” singer has been seen out having drinks with friends in New York City and while Swift was on a double date with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the U.S. Open over the summer.

After her tour ends next month, the singer has a big night at the Grammys where Swift is nominated for six awards.

The Tortured Poets Department earned two for Best Solo Pop Album and Album of the Year. The lead single to TTPD, “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video. Her sixth nomination comes from a feature she did with Gracie Abrams called “us,” which is found on her album The Secret of Us.

Last year, Swift was also nominated for six awards but took home two awards for Midnights: Best Solo Pop Album and Album of the Year.

The 2025 Grammys will be held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2.