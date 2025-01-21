The Washington Commanders have an X-factor for their NFC Championship game, other than the guy who is having an incredible rookie season. With a Washington Commanders game scheduled against the Philadelphia Eagles, a Super Bowl berth is at stake. Ahead of the Commanders-Eagles game, we’ll be making our Commanders NFC Championship game predictions.

After surprising the NFL world with seven straight wins to reach the NFC Championship game, the Commanders have their work cut out for them against a stout Eagles team. But head coach Dan Quinn is keeping his team on the upbeat, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We didn't want to let any narrative define us,” Quinn said. “It was just us. We knew how to get it done, (and) we would stay together in the difficult moments. We kept our chin down and kept swinging. Like you do when you're in a fight. But the fire was lit well before anybody spoke about us. ‘Could they make it to the playoffs or not?’ That was never really what we did. I can even think back to months ago, (Limited Partner Earvin) Magic (Johnson) spoke to us and everybody's heard, ‘Process.’ And he added the word winning on the end of that. And so, the process of winning for us week-to-week was what our focus was and we really stayed disciplined to that.”

QB Jayden Daniels will total 275-plus yards and three TDs

There’s no doubt the Commanders need touchdowns to beat the Eagles. It’s probably going to take at least four. And if the Commanders reach that total, it likely means Daniels did his thing once again.

The Commanders defeated the Eagles 36-33 one month ago, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said his team knows the challenge ahead, according to washingtonpost.com.

“They got us in that one,” Sirianni said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Quinn, the job he’s done. We’re going to be battling for a lot of years to come. And we get to battle here this week in the NFC championship game. Credit to them. They’re a really good football team.”

Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, who had four tackles in the most recent meeting, said his team picked up plenty of information from the loss.

“I think we learned a lot from that game,” DeJean said. “We just got to continue to battle. They’re a good football team, they’re playing really well. They’ve got a great quarterback, great receivers — a great team all-around.”

Daniels totaled 258 yards with five touchdowns and two picks in the win. He also rushed nine times for 81 yards.

However, the Eagles have a win over the Commanders as well. In mid-November, they captured a 26-18 decision. In that game, Daniels didn’t put up big numbers with 22 of 32 passing for 191 yards. He had a touchdown and an interception, but only managed 18 yards rushing on seven carries.

Eagles defensive back Darius Slay Jr. said he thought Daniels would perform well against the Lions.

“I kind of felt like the Lions would have trouble with him,” said Slay. “He’s a great quarterback. Lot of things about him. He could move, he could throw on the run, he’s got great accuracy down the field. (And) he makes smart decisions. He’s a poised kid and a very humble kid. They got a bright future with that kid. It’ll be a great challenge.”

Austin Ekeler will get five catches for 50-plus yards

Look for Daniels to play it a little close to the vest, especially early in the game. That means if the first read isn’t open, he might opt for the quick check-down to Ekeler. In the first game, Daniels put the ball in Ekeler’s hands eight times for 89 yards.

But for anything to happen good for the ground game, the offensive line will have to play well and overcome the loss of guard Sam Cosmi. The line held up well against the Lions after Cosmi went out, according to Daniels’ comments to foxsports.com.

“O-line did a phenomenal job of staying on blocks and getting off the double teams and stuff like that,” Daniels said. “So all around good game for the offense and the whole team. But we’ve got more to go out there and accomplish, and we’ve got to get better next week.”

Don’t expect Ekeler to get a lot done on the ground, although he could pop a long one like he did against the Lions. If the Commanders have success on the ground, it will likely be from Daniels.

Terry McLaurin will catch only five passes, but will score

In the first meeting with the Eagles, McLaurin nearly displayed invisibility. He caught one pass for 10 yards with two targets.

In the second contest, he had five catches for 60 yards and a score. If the Commanders have a shot, McLaurin needs to be a productive member of the offense. Another one-catch performance almost guarantees a loss for the Commanders.

McLaurin said he believes the Commanders can do more this postseason, according to a Commanders post on YouTube.

“We're extremely excited for this win, but we're not done yet,” McLaurin said. “We're not satisfied. But we're definitely going to enjoy this one. Get a good day off, and then get ready for … next week.

“You never know what can happen in this league. But when you have a group of guys who believe in one another. Who are selfless and form a real brotherhood. This is a group will be in the locker room way past hours, hanging and fellowshipping with one another. That’s what a team is all about. We believe in ourselves.”