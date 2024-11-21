The Washington Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season. Washington is 7-4 heading into Week 12 and is only a few games back in the NFC East division standings. Nobody expected this much success from the Commanders before the season. Especially considering they replaced nearly everything within the organization, starting with a new ownership group.

The Commanders are led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels started the regular season off on a historic pace but has slowed down since suffering a rib injury back in Week 7 against the Panthers. Commanders coach Dan Quinn has dismissed speculation that Daniels is still dealing with that injury. However, the narrative persists.

Next up for Washington is a reeling Dallas team. The Cowboys have looked terrible lately and have been mired in controversy for weeks now. If the Commanders come prepared, they should have an easy time winning this game.

Can the Commanders get a big win against a division opponent? Or will they fall victim to a dreaded “trap game”?

Below we will explore three Commanders bold predictions ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels looks like his old self against weak Cowboys defense

Jayden Daniels is the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year according to multiple sportsbooks.

Daniels has achieved some seriously impressive feats as a rookie, including leading a directionless Commanders squad into becoming a force in the NFC.

He has not played quite the same since his rib injury against the Panthers. Daniels has 928 passing yards for four touchdowns and one interception in four games played since Week 7. This is only a poor stat line by Jayden Daniels' own standards.

Some games he has been inefficient and in others the Commanders simply couldn't secure a win. Regardless, if Jayden Daniels really is in a funk, then the Commanders have truly figured out their future at the QB position for many years to come.

The Cowboys are a disaster on defense this season, and I believe it sets the table well for some vintage Jayden Daniels domination.

My prediction: Jayden Daniels will throw for over 300 passing yards and at least two passing touchdowns against the Cowboys. His completion percentage will be at least 75% as well. I won't be touching his rushing production, but that will also be an important factor for the Commanders.

Commanders punish Cowboys with non-stop rushing attack

The running game is a crucial part of Washington's offense.

Washington rarely trots out onto the field with the intention to throw the ball play after play after play. Instead, the offense is built off the running game and using various concepts like the play-action pass off the run.

This is a great tool to have in your arsenal when trying to put bad teams away. Running the football can create long, sustained drives that melt time off the clock. It can also tire out the opposing defense.

The Cowboys' defense should get ready to face plenty of running plays in Week 12 against the Commanders.

My prediction: The Commanders will combine for over 175 combined rushing yards against the Cowboys. Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler will lead the way, but Jayden Daniels will also contribute with some yards from designed runs and scrambling. Fantasy football managers — start your Commanders running backs this week!

Cooper Rush commits multiple turnovers, Commanders defense shuts down Cowboys offense

The Commanders have a good, not great, defense that has come together to create something more than the sum of its parts. They have room to grow in the future on defense, but they're playing well so far.

Thankfully, Washington doesn't need to be anything other than good going up against Cooper Rush and the Cowboys.

Rush has never shown that he is anything but a backup QB in the NFL. His best season came in 2022 where he threw for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Rush hasn't been able to even reach that level, as he has 556 yards for two touchdowns and two interceptions through five games played this season.

The Commanders will not need to do anything spectacular to force a few turnovers that could become the difference in this game.

My prediction: Cooper Rush will commit at least two turnovers, one of which will be an interception, against the Commanders on Sunday. The Commanders will gain a sizeable lead in the first half and never surrender it.