The Washington football program is undergoing a new era with Kalen DeBoer leaving to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Jedd Fisch left Arizona to come to Washington as the dominoes fell across the country.

Michael Penix Jr. left Washington for the NFL Draft after leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff national title game. Now, Washington has decided to roll with Will Rogers as the starting quarterback, per Jordan Schultz.

‘Some college football news: @UW_Football is naming Will Rogers as their starting QB, per sources.”

Schultz also added “don't be surprised” if freshman Desmond Williams Jr. gets some run this season, so it could be an interesting quarterback situation in Washington. Williams is a highly-touted recruit, and he could see some playing time this year under Jedd Fisch.

Will Rogers gets the nod after Mississippi State transfer

Will Rogers transferred from Mississippi State in the offseason and found a home at Washington. He played in 12 games in 2022, throwing for 3,713 yards with 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.

However, he took a step back in 2023, throwing for just 1,626 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games. Rogers wound up missing four games due to a shoulder injury and just did not have the success he had the year prior.

Now, he inherits a Washington team undergoing a bit of a rebuild after they had a multitude of players leave for the NFL. On top of that, Washington is now in the Big Ten Conference, joining with USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

Washington begins the season with four straight home games against Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, and Northwestern before a cross-country trip to Rutgers. Will Rogers will be the one under center for the Huskies Week 1, but it will be worth monitoring to see if things change as the season progresses.