By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The advent of NIL deals has massively changed the college football landscape. NIL, which stands for “name, image, and likeness”, basically allows a player to legally make money while in college. This has obviously helped more players get their families out of financial troubles. However, Washington State football head coach Jake Dickert has a bit of a different tune.

Jake Dickert called out nearly every other team in the NCAA with his latest rant about the transfer portal and NIL, per 247Sports. The Washington State football head coach said that “tampering” was running rampant around the teams. Dickert also revealed that some of his players have been contacted by other teams looking to recruit them.

“There’s more tampering going on than you could ever imagine. We’ve had guys contact our players’ parents. We had a coach from another school contact one of our players and offer him NIL.”

"There's more tampering going on than you could ever imagine. We've had guys contact our players' parents. We had a coach from another school contact one of our players and offer him NIL." Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert sounded off on the transfer portal and NIL 😳 pic.twitter.com/Re2C6xiVsy — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 16, 2022

NIL deals are obviously a massive win for college football athletes everywhere, including those at Washington State. However, Dickert is likely implying that these offers are happening in the middle of the football season. It’s hard to imagine him getting mad at teams trying to recruit their players after the season, when they’re likely doing the same thing. It makes a lot more sense for Dickert to be talking about tampering in the middle of the season here.

We’ll see if Jake Dickert will be able to keep his football players in Washington State. Teams are likely already contacting some of his best players to try and pry them away from the Cougars’ program.