We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One game that should be a good one will feature the Washington State football team hitting the road to take on rival Washington in the Apple Cup.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Washington vs. Washington State is definitely one of the better matchups of the week, and let’s take a look at some other notable games as well.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There is also another intriguing rivalry game for former Pac-12 teams as Oregon will battle Oregon State. Now that these teams aren't in the same conference anymore, they have to change their rivalry week.

Other notable matchups include Notre Dame at Purdue and Georgia at Kentucky. There are some decent matchups, but it is a pretty slim week. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to be exciting to see this Washington State football team travel to play their rival, Washington , in just the third game of the season. Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Washington is 2-0

The Washington football team made it all the way to the national championship game last year, but the Huskies lost a lot of talent from that team, and they also lost their head coach.

A lot of Washington football players left for the NFL, and they also lost some key guys to the transfer portal. All in all, this is a very new team.

Jedd Fisch is the new head coach for Washington as Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama in the offseason to be Nick Saban’s replacement.

So far so good for Jedd Fisch as Washington is 2-0 through two games. The Huskies haven’t faced any tough opponents yet as they have wins over Weber State and Eastern Michigan, but they have taken care of business in both those games.

Washington took down Weber State 35-3 in week one and then they beat Eastern Michigan 30-9 in week two. We should find out a lot about this Huskies team this weekend as Washington State should put up a better fight than either of their previous opponents.

Washington State is also 2-0

The Washington State football team is in a similar boat as Washington as they also lost some elite talent from last year’s squad.

Cam Ward was the quarterback for Washington State last year, but he is now with Miami and he is in the Heisman conversation.

The Cougars have a different team this year, but they started strong. Washington State currently has wins over Portland State and Texas Tech. It was definitely a good sign for Cougars fans that they easily handled Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are a Big 12 team, and they beat them 37-16.

We are going to find out a lot about both of these teams this weekend, and it’s going to be exciting to see a rivalry game take place so early in the season. Here are three predictions for the game:

John Mateer will run for over 100 yards

Washington State football quarterback John Mateer is a solid passing QB, but he can do a lot of damage with his legs as well. In the Cougars' last game against Texas Tech, he ran for 197 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He was the go-to guy for this offense in the running game, and he will need to have another big day with his legs if Washington State is going to have a chance to win this one. He will rush for 100 yards again.

John Mateer will score touchdowns

John Mateer will also add two touchdowns to the stat sheet, and they won't be passing touchdowns. In week one against Portland State, he threw five touchdowns, but this defense is going to present more of a challenge. It's going to be the legs again this week for Mateer. He is going to rack up the yards, and he is going to find his way into the end zone a couple of times.

Washington will win 24-20

This is going to be a very good game. In rivalry matchups, you can throw records out the window because they are typically tight no matter what. In this case, both of these teams seem very evenly matched to begin with. It's going to be a close one, but Washington will end up getting the win in front of their home crowd. The final score will be 24-20.

Washington and Washington State will kick things off from Lumen Field in Seattle at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT on Saturday. The game will be streaming on Peacock, and the Huskies are currently favored by 4.5 points.