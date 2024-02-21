We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington State-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Washington State Cougars will head to McKale Memorial Center on Thursday to face the Arizona Wildcats.

Washington State defeated the Stanford Cardinal 72-59 on Saturday at home. At first, they trailed 36-35 at the half. But they blew up in the second half to take control of this game. Significantly, Isaac Jones and Jaylen Wells each had 15 points to lead the team. Myles Rice added 14 points. Also, Andrej Jakimovski added 13 points.

The Cougars shot 47.2 percent from the floor, including 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they won the board battle 35-20, including 12 offensive rebounds. The Cougars also had five blocked shots and eight steals to help win the game.

Arizona destroyed the Arizona State Sun Devils 105-60 on Saturday at home. Ultimately, it was 49-31 at halftime. But the Wildcats exploded in the second half to put this game away out of reach. Significantly, Oumar Ballo led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Love also tacked on 15 points. Meanwhile, Keshad Johnson had 14 points. Kylan Boswell added 11 points. Jaden Bradley came off the bench for 21 points. Paulius Murauskas also added 12 points off the bench.

Arizona shot 57.1 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the board battle 44-25. The Wildcats also had six steals and five blocked shots to force 11 turnovers to cement the statement win.

Arizona leads the head-to-head series 68-19. Yet, Washington State upset the Wildcats 73-70 on January 13, 2024 at home. But the Wildcats are 7-3 over 10 games. Also, they are 3-2 over the past five games at home.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Arizona Odds

Washington State: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Arizona: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona

Time: 11:05 PM ET/8:05 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State comes into this showdown with a 14-12 record against the spread. Also, they are 4-3 against the spread as the underdog. The Cougars are also 4-4 against the spread on the road. Furthermore, they are 3-2 against the spread as the road underdog. The Cougars are also 9-6 against the spread against the conference.

The Cougars are 5-2 on the road against the Pac-12. Thus, they will provide a tough matchup for the Wildcats. They also have four players who can do a lot of damage. First, there is Rice. He is averaging 15.9 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 45.7 percent from the field, including 33 percent from the triples. Jones is averaging 15.7 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 58.8 percent from the floor. Wells is averaging 11.2 points per game. Yet, he is shooting 44.1 percent from the field, including 44.6 percent from the triples. Jakimovski is averaging 10.5 points per game. Unfortunately, he is shooting just 38.9 percent from the floor.

Washington State will cover the spread if they can shoot efficiently. More importantly, they need to stop Arizona from getting hot.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats come into this battle with a 17-8 record against the spread. Likewise, they are 15-8 against the spread as the favorite. The Wildcats are also 10-3 against the spread at home. Lastly, they are 8-6 against the spread against the conference.

Arizona is 7-0 against the Pac-12 at home. Moreover, they have beaten their conference foes by an average of 22.8 points at home. Love is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 18.8 points per game despite shooting only 43.4 percent from the field. Ballo has been good. So far, he is averaging 13 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Ballo is also shooting 61.4 percent from the floor. Therefore, expect him to be a major part of the game plan. Pelle Larsson is averaging 13 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from the triples. However, he managed just five points in his last game and will need to do better. Johnson is averaging 11.4 points per game. Yet, he is also shooting 53.3 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from the triples. Boswell is averaging 10 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 40 percent from the field.

Arizona will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well. Likewise, they must defend properly.

Final Washington State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

These are the two best teams in the Pac-12. Ultimately, Washington State is one of the few teams that has actually beaten Arizona this season. Early predictions for the spread are hovering between nine and 11 points. If that is the case, expect the Cougars to stay in it. Arizona is amazing. But the Cougars know how to play them. This feels like an eight-point game to me. While the Wildcats likely will win, it won't be as easy. Washington State covers.

Final Washington State-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Washington State +11.5 (-110)