Production on Wednesday 2 is coming along, and iconic actor Steve Buscemi is joining the cast.
Variety reports the Fargo actor will be playing Nevermore Academy's new principal. Beyond that, no other details are known about his part.
We know that Jenna Ortega will be returning as the title character from the Addams family. In the last season, she helped solve some vicious murders around town and stopped an attempt to harm students and destroy Nevermore. Whether it picks up from here or not has yet to be revealed.
About Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi is no stranger to the screen. He's had significant roles, such as Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, Carl Showalter in Fargo, and Garland Greene in Con Air. He also played parts in The Wedding Singer, Armageddon, The Big Lebowski, and many others.
Regarding a series, he was the star of HBO's Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2015. He's been in numerous other series, too.
Wednesday is Netflix's smash hit, which debuted in 2022. It's ranked among the streamer's most-watched series. Plus, it's been nominated for 12 Emmys and won four.
Season One included the cast of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the Addams Family movies, also stars in the series as dorm mom and science teacher Marilyn Thornhill. Other cast include Issac Ordonez (Pugsley), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), George Burcea (Lurch), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Weems), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).
In an interview with TV Line, the showrunners revealed some subtle details about the next season.
Co-showrunner Al Gough said, “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white and learning there are shades of gray. I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It's never going to be smooth sailing. And it's really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”
“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Miles Millar, co-showrunner, said. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”
They acknowledge they “really want to focus the show on Wednesday.”
Gough and Milar created Wednesday, which was based on a comic by Charles Addams and was also a popular television series in the '60s.
Season One also had Tim Burton onboard as director for the first four episodes, and he's now an executive producer.
With Steve Buscemi now a part of the cast, Wednesday's second season will surely be good. With all of the awkward, creepy, and weird characters he's played, he'll fit right in with the Addams.
No release date has been announced for Season Two.