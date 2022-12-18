By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Jets are working through quarterback issues as they try to make a return to the playoffs. Mike White has done a commendable job leading the offense but will now be on the sideline as he recovers from injuries to his ribs. Zach Wilson will start once again with White looking at a longer injury rehab than New York fans were hoping for.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, White is not expected to play in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions or in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Commanders won't have pass-rusher Chase Young tonight, but there is a chance he plays in the final three games. Meanwhile, #Jets QB Mike White (multiple rib fractures) is likely out the next two games, giving Zach Wilson an opportunity to earn his job back. pic.twitter.com/vRq2FK0kCx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

“The New York Jets are not going to have Mike White today,” Rapoport said. “He is out, which means Zach Wilson — a former first-rounder who they would still love to be the franchise quarterback — gets a start today and likely Thursday as well. My understanding on Mike White — multiple rib fractures. The number given to me was three, both sides of his ribs, considering the hits he took last week. That is why you could get Zach Wilson for two games now.”

White took the starting job from Wilson and balled out before being on the wrong end of some big hits against the Buffalo Bills. In three starts this season, he has thrown for 952 yards, three touchdowns and two picks while also rushing for a touchdown. The Jets have rallied around White, who tried very hard to play despite his injuries, but will now have to stick it out with Wilson as they look to remain in the playoff picture.