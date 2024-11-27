ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of two bowl-bound teams as West Virginia visits Texas Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a West Virginia-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

West Virginia-Texas Tech Last Game – Matchup History

West Virginia is 6-5 on the year, and 5-3 in conference play. They have also won three of their last four games. Last time out, they faced UCF, coming away with a 31-21 win. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 7-4 on the year and 5-3 in conference play. Last time out, they defeated Oklahoma State 56-48. Texas Tech still has an outside chance at the Big 12 title game. They would need losses from three of four teams between Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, and Colorado, combined with a win in this game.

Overall Series: These two schools have played 13 times with West Virginia leading the series 7-6. Texas Tech had won four straight games until West Virginia won 20-13 at home last year.

Here are the West Virginia-Texas Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-Texas Tech Odds

West Virginia: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +128

Texas Tech: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 64.5 (-114)

Under: 64.5 (-106)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Garrett Greene has led the way for West Virginia this year. He has completed 131 of 236 passes this year for 1,707 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown nine interceptions though. He has also been sacked 17 times this year, for a loss of 83 yards. Still, Greene has run the ball well this year. He has run for 649 yards and five touchdowns this year.

In the receiving game, Hudson Clement has led the way. He has 36 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Traylon Ray has 28 receptions this year for 426 yards and four scores. Justin Robinson has been solid. He has just 32 receptions but for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, tight end Kole Taylor has 38 receptions for 396 yards and three scores. In the running game, Jahiem White has led the way. He has carried the ball 128 times this year for 693 yards. He has scored six times this year. Further, CJ Donaldson Jr. has been solid as well. He has run 132 times and 621 yards. Further, he has scored nine times this year.

West Virginia is 95th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 89th in opponent yards per game. They are 58th against the run while sitting 110th against the pass this year. Josiah Trotter leads the way in tackles this year while having a half a sack, two pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, TJ Jackson leads the way with 6.5 sacks. Further, Garnett Hollis Jr has six pass breakups this year.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Behren Morton has led the way for Texas Tech this year. He has completed 267 of 425 passes for 2,976 yards and 25 touchdowns this year. He has just seven interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked 23 times this year. Morton has rushed in a touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Josh Kelly has led the way. He has 80 receptions on the year for 873 yards and five touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Caleb Douglas has 52 receptions this year for 712 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Coy Eakin has 39 receptions for 557 yards and six touchdowns. Finally, Jalin Conyers has just 25 receptions for 271 yards but has scored five times this year. In the running game. Tahj Brooks has led the way. He has run 263 times this year for 1,317 yards and 14 touchdowns on the year. Cameron Dickey is second in rushing, with just 151 yards and a score this year.

Texas Tech has struggled on defense this year. They are 114th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 114th in opponent yards per game. They are 66th against the run, but sit 131st against the pass this year. Jacob Rodriguez has led the way. He leads the team with 113 tackles while having four sacks, three pass breakups, an interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Meanwhile, C.J. Baskerville and Chapman Lewis both have three pass breakups and three interceptions this year.

Final West Virginia-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Neither team comes into this game playing good defense. West Virginia has seen the total hit the over in seven of 11 games this year. It has also hit six of eight times when West Virginia scores over 30 points. A similar pattern holds true with Texas Tech. The over is 7-4 this year, with it hitting every time a single team scores over 30 points. West Virginia is giving up 30.7 points per game, while Texas Tech is giving up 34.8 points per game. Take the over.

Final West Virginia-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Over 64.5 (-114)