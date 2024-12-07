Following a crushing defeat in the conference title game, Western Kentucky football has gotten a huge update on the NCAA transfer portal front. Quarterback TJ Finley plans to enter the transfer portal after three appearances for the Hilltoppers in the 2024-25 campaign. Finley will move on to his fifth program, after early injury stunted his journey to become WK's starting QB.

Finley completed 48 of his 75 pass attempts for 490 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown this season. He had previous stints at LSU, Auburn and Texas State before choosing Western Kentucky over the offseason. Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton didn't mince words when he previously addressed Finley's role.

“He is in a backup role right now,” Helton said last month, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. “I’ve been very impressed with TJ though in the role that he’s playing, (we) always talk about master your role and he like even on the sidelines during the game I’m watching him talk to Caden [Veltkamp] and telling Caden what he sees from the sideline, so that’s extremely beneficial.”

The Hilltoppers are 8-5 following their Conference USA title loss to Jacksonville State on Friday night, and will now await their bowl matchup to conclude the year. Caden Veltkamp will likely continue to operate as the starter under center, after throwing for 2,806 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his sophomore season.

Western Kentucky's TJ Finley will be valuable in the transfer portal

Finley is expected to garner interest from many programs ahead of December 9 when the portal officially opens. Now that he's recovered from his leg ailment, and has a whole offseason to retool his game, there will be.

The 6-foot-7 gunslinger has a chance for a fresh start in 2025. He has thrown for 6,128 yards and 37 touchdowns in five collegiate seasons.