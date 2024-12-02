ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Conference USA title game as Western Kentucky visits Jacksonville State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State prediction and pick.

Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Last Game – Matchup History

Western Kentucky finished the regular season at 8-4 with a 6-2 conference record. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State finished the regular season at 8-4 as well, with a 7-1 conference record. Going into the last weekend of the season, Jacksonville State has already clinched a spot in the title game. Western Kentucky had lost to Liberty earlier in the year, meaning they needed Liberty to lose to Sam Houston and a win to get in. Liberty did fall to Sam Houston, and Western Kentucky won, giving Western Kentucky the spot with their head-to-head win over Sam Houston.

Overall Series: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 5-2. They played the last week of the regular season, as Western Kentucky took the 19-17 win to advance to this game and a rematch.

Here are the Western Kencutky-Jacksonville State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Odds

Western Kentucky: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +146

Jacksonville State: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Western Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Caden Veltkamp has led the way for Western Kentucky. He has completed 215 of 320 passes this year for 2,665 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has also thrown ten interceptions on the year. Veltkamp has also been sacked 19 times this year but is running well overall. He has run 105 times for 203 yards and seven touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Keisean Johnson this year. He has 65 receptions for 830 yards and six touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Easton Messer has 45 receptions for 642 yards and four scores. Finally, tight end River Helms has been solid this year. He has 19 receptions this year for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Young has also been solid receiving and has led the ground game for Western Kentucky. He has 40 receptions for 372 yards and two scores. He also has 171 carries this year for 738 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, George Hart III has 39 carries for 190 yards and two scores.

Western Kentucky is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 78th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 121st against the run while sitting 18th against the pass. Anthony Johnson Jr. has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while breaking up six passes and having two interceptions. Furthermore, Devonte' Mathews has been a takeaway machine. He is first on the team in tackles, while having two interceptions and four fumble recoveries this year.

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Huff has led the offense for Jacksonville State. He has completed 146 of 244 passes for 2,003 yards this year. He has 11 touchdown passes but also has six interceptions. Huff has been sacked 16 times but has been great running the ball. He has 192 carries for 1,176 yards this year and 13 scores. Still, he was injured in the last game. If he misses this one, Logan Smothers will play. He is 11 for 19 this year for 123 yards. Smothers has scored twice on the ground.

Cam Vaughn leads the receiving corps this year. He has 35 receptions for 529 yards and three scores. Michael Pettaway has also been solid. He has 24 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Brock Rechsteiner has 13 receptions for 205 yards on the year with two touchdowns. In the running game, Tre Stewart has led the way. He has 237 carries for 1,403 yards this year. He has also scored 20 times. Meanwhile, Andrew Paul has 148 yards and four scores on the ground.

Jacksonville State is 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 84th in opponent yards. They are 67th against the pass while sitting 126th against the rush. Antonio Carter leads the team in tackles while having three pass breakups and an interception. Meanwhile, Zecheriah Poyser has seven pass breakups and three interceptions. Geimere Latimer has also added three interceptions this year.

Final Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Western Kentucky needed a last-second field goal to win the game last week against a Jacksonville State team playing things close to the vest knowing they could face Western Kentucky again this week. Still, with the injury to Tyler Huff, there is a chance Western Kentucky could pull the upset. Western Kentucky will need to stop the running game like they did last week. The under has hit in four of the last six games for both Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky. It hits again in this one.

Final Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Under 57.5 (-110)