Saturday was arguably the craziest day of the college football season thus far, as both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels were upset on the road, by the Oklahoma Sooner and Florida Gators, respectively, despite being double digit favorites in those contests. In the case of Alabama, the Tide didn't even c0me close in this one, losing by a final score of 24-3 despite playing an Oklahoma squad operating without its five best wide receivers.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Texas A&M dropped a thriller on the plains vs Auburn in quadruple overtime, while Indiana was handed its first loss of the season in blowout fashion on the road vs the Ohio State Buckeyes.

All of the chaos that unfolded had fans eagerly anticipating what the new AP top 25 rankings would look like when they were released. On Sunday afternoon, the college football world got its answer (per Nick Kosko of On3 Sports).

Unsurprisingly, Oregon and Ohio State retained their positions in the top two spots, while Texas and Penn State held serve at three and four after picking up wins on Saturday.

Notre Dame came in at number five after a huge win over Army, while the Georgia Bulldogs were moved all the way up to number six following a home demolition of UMass, followed by Miami at number seven.

One would have to go all the way down the list to number 13 to find Alabama, who were handed their third loss in SEC play this year with the defeat in Norman.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fell all the way down to 15 with their own loss, while Texas A&M was dropped to 20th after losing to Auburn.

All of the chaos that took place somehow netted Georgia football a spot in the SEC Championship, where they will take on the winner of next week's showdown between Texas and Texas A&M in College Station.

It's worth considering that under the new 12-team playoff format, Kirby Smart and company may not have even wanted to take part in the SEC Championship, when in all likelihood, finishing the season with their current two losses and missing the big game would have earned them a spot in the playoff in some capacity. It's unclear at this point whether the playoff committee would hold a potential loss in the SEC Championship Game against them.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss and Alabama's playoff hopes are effectively over after sustaining their third losses of the year.

It was a wild Saturday indeed.