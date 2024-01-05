The White Lotus has gone to Maui and Sicily, but where does Season 3 take place?

The first two seasons of The White Lotus both went to different locations.

But what about the third season? HBO of course green-lit a third season of the Emmy-winning series. There are two guarantees in every season of The White Lotus: Pretty locations and a star-studded cast. The third season won't disappoint in either regard.

Where will The White Lotus Season 3 take place?

In 2023, it was announced that The White Lotus Season 3 will take place in Thailand. Filming of the season will begin “in and around” Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February.

HBO announced that they partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to make this possible.

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus,” HBO and Max EVP of production, Janet Graham Borba, said.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, also weighed in on the HBO show coming to town.

“We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus. The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality,” she said. “Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

Where Seasons 1 and 2 take place?

Mike White's debut season of the HBO show took place in Maui. It opens and closes with scenes at the tiny airport on the island. The second season went to Sicily.