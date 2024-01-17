ยินดีต้อนรับสู่ดอกบัวสีขาว. That's Thai for "Welcome to The White Lotus."

The White Lotus' third season have added new cast members to the anthology, Deadline reported.

Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood will join the hit show's season three in Thailand.

The five actors will join the previously cast group of Leslie Bibb, Miloš Biković, Carrie Coon, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong. Season one scene stealer Natasha Rothwell in also returning.

Like Coon who stars in HBO's The Gilded Age, Goggins is also on another of the network's series, The Righteous Gemstone. The White Lotus production schedule will fit the filming dates of the pair's other shows.

This also marks Schwarzenegger's return to HBO/Max after he starred in the network's limited series The Staircase.

The White Lotus Season 3 in Thailand

The White Lotus will start filming season three in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok in February. HBO has partnered with Thailand's Tourism authority to film and promote the series.

While there are no details yet about the characters, Deadline reported that new guests will include an actress, a female corporate executive, a family patriarch, a misfit, a couple of mothers (one a country club wife), and a yogi. Hook is rumored to play the misfit and Schwarzenegger someone involved in finance.

The third season is supposed to explore “death in Eastern religion and spirituality. Series creator Mike White said late last year that season three will “be a supersized White Lotus.”

“It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier,” he promised.

The show's third season was set to premiere this year, however due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the premiere date has moved to 2025. The White Lotus season one premiered in July 2021, set in Hawaii. The show received 20 Emmy nominations and won 10 awards, the most of the programs that year. It also won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The second season set in Sicily premiered in December 2022. The show received 23 nominations and won five. The five trophies included one for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jennifer Coolidge.