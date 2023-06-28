In the early '90s, both Will Smith and RuPaul were rising stars in the entertainment industry. However, according to a new book by journalist Thea Glassman, Smith rejected the opportunity to have RuPaul make a cameo appearance on his popular sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, according to People.

The idea of RuPaul appearing on the show was brought up by executive producer David Steven Simon during a discussion with Smith about upcoming episodes. At the time, RuPaul was gaining mainstream recognition with her hit song Supermodel (You Better Work) in 1993.

Simon recalled that the original Fresh Prince wasn't known for rejecting ideas, but in this case, he said no and expressed that it would be a bad idea. Despite Simon's appeals, the actor and rapper remained firm in his decision and repeatedly emphasized that it was not a good idea. Simon believed that Smith's rejection was due to his concern for protecting his reputation and image.

While RuPaul missed the opportunity to appear on Fresh Prince, she later had a memorable moment on her own show, RuPaul's Drag Race. In Season 5 of the series, RuPaul featured Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith's song Whip My Hair during a lip sync battle, which became an iconic moment in Drag Race history.

The exact reasons behind Smith's decision to block RuPaul's cameo on Fresh Prince remain unclear. However, it appears that Smith's focus on maintaining his image played a significant role in his refusal. The incident serves as an interesting behind-the-scenes glimpse into the dynamics of television production and the factors that influence casting decisions.

Although RuPaul didn't appear on Fresh Prince, both she and Will Smith have continued to achieve success in their respective careers. RuPaul's Drag Race has become a cultural phenomenon, while Smith has established himself as a highly regarded actor and producer in the entertainment industry.