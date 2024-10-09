The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have both started the season 2-2, and each team is looking to make another run to the postseason. The Super Bowl or bust aspirations is the goal for both teams, yet questions are abound. One of the biggest worries for each organization: can their head coaches get them over the hump when it matters the most? Both Nick Sirianni of the Eagles and Mike McCarthy of the Cowboys have had successes in their coaching careers, but each one might not be long for their current roles if they don't make it to the postseason this year.

One name that currently is a free agent is Bill Belichick, who is considered by some to be the best coach in NFL history. The eight-time Super Bowl champion (including six Lombardi Trophies during his 24 seasons with the New England Patriots), it is rumored that Belichick is looking to return to the sidelines in 2025. There could be a few more teams that might fire their current coaches if they think they can hire Belichick instead. Especially if they believe he can put their organization over the top.

Based on their current performances, it is possible that both the Eagles and Cowboys could make moves once their seasons are over. Each of their coaches is on the hot seat, and both teams have strong-willed and intelligent owners. If these rivals don't hit their goals this season, would one of them turn to Belichick?

Cowboys might move on from Mike McCarthy, target Bill Belichick

The Cowboys are currently in the fifth season of McCarthy's tenure. They've gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons, made the postseason in each of those seasons and won two NFC East titles. Yet, they haven't made it past the divisional round of the playoffs. Owner Jerry Jones is still the main decision maker, also serving as team president and general manager.

In an arrangement like the Cowboys have, would Belichick be willing to co-exist alongside Jones? Both men have their own ideas of how to run an NFL team. Odds are, they would clash a decent amount, and Dallas might never reach the heights they did in the 1990s. One thing to note though: One of Belichick's mentors, Bill Parcells, worked alongside Jones for a few years as his head coach. If Parcells made it work, maybe Belichick could as well.

Would Bill Belichick replace Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia?

It feels like the Eagles would be the better fit for the former leader of the Patriots. Their roster is more talented, and they have a strong owner/GM combo in place with Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman. The two of them would be willing to work with a coach considered by many to be the GOAT of all coaches if meant bringing another championship or two to the City of Brotherly Love.

As a student of the game itself, you can be sure that Belichick would love to add another title or two to his resume as well. It would seem like a number of ten championships might be particularly satisfying for the long-time coach. With a roster including stars such as quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J Brown, running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Eagles seem to be built in a more sustainable manner.

The former coach of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns has already criticized Sirianni during one of his appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, so it's clear he has been monitoring the team's progress. Would he see enough to intrigue him to potentially take over at Lincoln Financial Field next year? It definitely wouldn't be too shocking to see.