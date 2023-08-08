Model Bella Hadid has opened up about her ongoing health struggles and the likelihood of her continued absence from key fashion events this year. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hadid shared a series of images depicting her undergoing medical treatments and expressed her intention to return to the catwalk when she feels “ready,” CNN shares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Hadid's candid post revealed the toll her health issues had taken on her both physically and emotionally. She mentioned that while striving to make herself, her family, and her supporters proud, the stress had impacted her in ways she found difficult to articulate. Despite the challenges, she assured her followers that she is now in a better place, having received necessary treatment and attained improved health. She reflected, “Wouldn't change anything for the world… it made who I am today.”

Bella Hadid healing from Lyme disease🥹 sending much love to her 🫶🏻❤️ #bellahadid #lymedisease pic.twitter.com/dOobAi1jye — everythingbellz (@everythingbellz) August 8, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The model has previously disclosed her battle with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness known to cause symptoms ranging from fever and fatigue to joint pain and swollen lymph nodes. Hadid's symptoms reportedly began during her eighth-grade years. Dr. Leana Wen explained that Lyme disease is a bacterial infection primarily caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, with the rare possibility of Borrelia mayonii also causing the condition.

Early diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial in managing Lyme disease, involving a standard antibiotic therapy regimen lasting 10 to 14 days. Around 476,000 Americans end up diagnosed and treated annually for the disease, although official confirmation of the diagnosis can be challenging, leading to potential overcounting.

Left untreated, Lyme disease can escalate to affect the joints, heart, and nervous system. Bella Hadid's post conveyed gratitude toward her mother, her agents, employers, supporters, and her medical team for their unwavering support during her health journey.