Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman have reportedly decided to end their relationship. The two have been dating for two years.

“Bella and Marc amicably split some time ago. Bella is using this time to focus on bettering herself and they had just grown apart,” a source told Us Weekly of Hadid, 26, and Kalman, 34. “There are no hard feelings on either side.”

The two fueled romance rumors after in July 2020 after they were seen leaving a café together in New York City. Almost one year later after their café date, the supermodel confirmed their relationship on social media.

“Time of my life ⏳🍾. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹,” Hadid wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post with photos of her hugging Kalman.

She previously dated The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). In August 2019 they called it quits for good following a four-year on-and-off relationship.

They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” the insider shared at the time to the publication. “They really tried to make it work.”

Hadid got candid about her relationship with men in her childhood and how it played a role in her adult relationships with men.

“I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she revealed during a January 2022 appearance on Victoria’s Secret “VS Voices” podcast. “Not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard affected me in my adult relationships very intensely.”