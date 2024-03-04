New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening minute with a knee contusion, and we are still waiting to see the full timeline for his return to action, but his teammate Donte DiVincenzo said he is not worried about Brunson.
“I asked him if he was okay. And he said he'll be fine,” Donte DiVincenzo said, via Steve Popper of NewsDay. “And that's everything to me. … I don't worry about Jalen. He's one of the toughest guys in the league. … Whatever it is he's going to bounce back. He's tough as nails.”
Even though Jalen Brunson went down in the first minute of the game, the Knicks still ended up winning by the score of 107-98. DiVincenzo filled the scoring void, putting up 28 and leading the way offensively. Another Villanova Wildcat in Josh Hart was integral to the win, putting up a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists and 19 rebounds.
The Knicks are already dealing with the absences of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby already, so any time that Brunson misses would make a huge difference. Hopefully Brunson is able to be back on the court soon as the Knicks wait for updates on Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.
For now, the Knicks are trying to stay afloat during the period in time that they are missing their stars. Up next is the Atlanta Hawks at home on Tuesday. It will be worth monitoring whether or not Brunson will be able to suit up. If not, DiVincenzo could be in for another night of being tasked to lead the way for the Knicks offensively.