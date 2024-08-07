During the WWE's 2024 SummerSlam, Logan Paul hit a devastating moonsault on LA Knight that went viral. However, he recently took to his Impaulsive podcast to share why he won't do that spot again.

While having the Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway) on the Impausive podcast, Paul said he does not ever want to do the moonsault again. “I don't wanna ever do that move again. No, I'll never do that again,” Paul told the Undertaker.

He revealed the extra precautionary measures he took to ensure he hit the move safely. Paul was determined to get it right for his hometown Cleveland crowd at the WWE's 2024 SummerSlam event.

“I worked on that move for months,” he said. “Because I knew I was in Cleveland, in my hometown, [in the] Browns stadium, and I wanted to send it like I'll do it once in my life, I'll never do it again. Because it is extremely hard and dangerous. And like you said, there's basically zero margin for error.

“I had our referee secretly — you can see this if you watch the film back — put his armpit on the rope and dry it off. Because if there was oil on there, and this has happened before, you slip up [when] you do the move,” Paul continued.

He then said he is “envious” of someone like Roman Reigns. WWE fans are invested in his story, not his moveset. In turn, Paul feels like he has to prove himself as an athlete.

Logan Paul's WWE career and 2024 SummerSlam match

On April 2, 2021, Logan Paul made his WWE debut on an episode of SmackDown. After appearing at WrestleMania 37, he made his in-ring debut at the following year's Showcase of the Immortals. He tag-teamed with The Miz to take on the duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Later that year, Paul faced The Miz at SummerSlam in his one-on-one match debut. His next match would be for the WWE Universal Championship against the then-champion Roman Reigns.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Paul returned to the company and entered the men's Royal Rumble match. He eliminated Seth “Freakin” Rollins, igniting a rivalry between the two, before ultimately being eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

The next month saw Paul further his feud with Rollins. He cost Rollins his United States Championship in the Elimination Chamber match. They then faced at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Rollins defeated Paul, who had fellow social media star KSI by his side.

Since then, Paul has completed in several matches, including the men's Money in the Bank match in 2023. At the 2023 SummerSlam, he had a match with Ricochet.

At the 2023 Crown Jewel event, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. He held the title for over 270 days and defended it against the likes of Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

A rivalry between Paul and LA Knight has been brewing for months. At the 2024 SummerSlam event, the WWE finally put singles gold on LA Knight after having him defeat Paul in a 12-minute bout.

Like him or not, Paul has had a big impact on the WWE. Even as a celebrity, he has given it his all. His Prime company is also featured on the ring floor and turnbuckles.