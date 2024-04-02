It's all going to come to a head this weekend for WrestleMania 40, with The Bloodline storyline possibly writing its final chapter. On night one of the annual event, Bloodline members Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, and The Rock will face Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and WWE World Champion Seth Rollins.
The Bloodline storyline has taken over WWE since 2020. Little did anyone know at the time, however, how influential the story would be and how it would help reignite fandom in WWE and professional wrestling. As if Reigns' 1,000-plus day title reign against Rhodes hoping to finish his story wasn't enough, The Rock has been added into the mix — although that may not have initially always been the plan.
Weeks ago, it looked as if WWE was heading towards The Rock versus Reigns for the title, a matchup that had long been rumored and coveted by WWE fans. The only problem was that Rhodes won the Royal Rumble for the second year straight, and there was no other challenger besides Reigns that made sense, as that was what the company had been building towards since last year's WrestleMania.
WWE tried to go with The Rock and Reigns, with Rhodes, for no good reason, relinquishing his WrestleMania main event to The Final Boss. But a declarative fan revolt made creative pivot back to Reigns and Rhodes, however, this time with the added bonus of The Rock and Reigns versus Rhodes and Rollins, with massive implications towards night two's championship match on the line. Those implications being if Rhodes and Rollins lose, then it's Bloodline rules on night two, which means anything goes, and not so much in the favor of the American Nightmare.
This has all the makings of a two-night massive extravaganza, with two of the biggest main events in WrestleMania history. But don't be surprised if The Rock and Reigns are victors on night one of the event.
WWE wants The Rock on both nights of WrestleMania 40
If the original plan was for Reigns to face The Rock for the Undisputed Universal Championship, then there's simply no way that you wouldn't have both parties on night two, especially The Rock. WWE is smart enough to know that having The Rock, who is mostly limited in his schedule anyway, for just one night would be a waste.
You simply cannot limit The Rock to just one night of WrestleMania. And even if you did, you'd save him for the biggest of the two shows, which is the finale on night two. Even Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had his return match at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, came back for a special appearance on night two after performing in the main event of night one.
WWE wants to stack the deck against Cody Rhodes
WWE has been trying to build up Rhodes' story since he returned, and in fact, has extended it much longer than anyone would have thought. Some would argue it was the perfect time for him to take the title from Reigns at last year's WrestleMania, but here we are nonetheless.
Monday night on Raw was a classic example of how WWE creative has continued to stack the deck against Rhodes (and Rollins for that matter), and on night two of WrestleMania, they will be stacking the deck the largest. By having the Bloodline win, it will continue the belief that Reigns will once again walk away with the title, as he has for over 1,000 days now. That's the feeling that WWE wants to create. But by having Reigns and The Rock win to institute Bloodline rules on night two, however, that's a two-way street that allows for other players to be involved that have been heavily speculated.
This is what makes WrestleMania even more special now. With the event turning into a two-night spectacle, it allows for greater storytelling, better quality matches, and more opportunities for more stars to appear on the show, getting the proper time to perform. And this year, it makes for one of the most productive and engaging storylines in recent memory to be stretched over its potentially final two nights.